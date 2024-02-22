Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 2,939 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $600,731.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,191,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,242 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $263,713.86.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $185,622.64.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,609 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $496,283.98.
- On Friday, November 24th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total value of $80,343.78.
Atlassian Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.97. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
