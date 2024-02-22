Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 2,645 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $540,638.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,890 shares in the company, valued at $33,703,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93.
- On Friday, January 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50.
- On Friday, December 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Shares of TEAM stock opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,468,000 after buying an additional 504,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,095,000 after acquiring an additional 326,673 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after acquiring an additional 249,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
