Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Atlassian in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Shares of TEAM opened at $204.11 on Thursday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total transaction of $80,343.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,167,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total transaction of $80,343.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,167,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,491,538.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,796,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,614 shares of company stock worth $67,580,531. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

