Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) versus ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Financial Analysis

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ECARX and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aurora Innovation 1 1 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

ECARX currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 283.14%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.88%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

This table compares ECARX and Aurora Innovation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million 0.19 -$223.18 million ($0.53) -4.92 Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 62.13 -$796.00 million ($0.61) -4.56

ECARX has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ECARX has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% Aurora Innovation N/A -44.24% -39.14%

Summary

ECARX beats Aurora Innovation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

