Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $278.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.75.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $252.52 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $269.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.44 and its 200-day moving average is $223.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

