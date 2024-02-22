Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on March 27th

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Autoliv has raised its dividend by an average of 62.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ALV opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $113.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Autoliv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Autoliv by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Autoliv by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Autoliv by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.