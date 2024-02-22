Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADP. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $253.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.82. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

