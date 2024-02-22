AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,950.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,868.88.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Stock Up 1.2 %

AZO opened at $2,729.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,855.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,674.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,600.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.