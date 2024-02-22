AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.80.

Shares of AVB opened at $178.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.41. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

