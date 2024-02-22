Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.19, but opened at $18.23. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 32,098 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 391.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading

