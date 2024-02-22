Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Trading 9.5% Higher

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

