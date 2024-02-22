Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Trading 9.5% Higher

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.
Axfood AB (publ) Stock Up 9.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21.
About Axfood AB (publ)
Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axfood AB (publ)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.