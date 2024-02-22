AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

AXGN opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AxoGen by 610.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 68.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 534.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

