Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.13) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of AXSM opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.21. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $98.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after acquiring an additional 255,319 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

