AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) vs. Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Head-To-Head Review

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of AXT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and AXT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $973.65 million 6.16 $187.36 million $1.14 27.24 AXT $82.16 million 1.17 $15.81 million ($0.31) -7.10

Analyst Ratings

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allegro MicroSystems and AXT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 1 4 0 2.80 AXT 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus price target of $45.71, suggesting a potential upside of 47.23%. AXT has a consensus price target of $5.49, suggesting a potential upside of 149.55%. Given AXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXT is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 21.14% 23.84% 19.14% AXT -15.72% -5.53% -3.63%

Volatility & Risk

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats AXT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. It sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.