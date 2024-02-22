Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Raised to $63.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

BALL stock opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.68.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Ball by 555.8% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 163,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,339,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Ball by 75.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 16.6% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

