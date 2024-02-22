BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKU. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.