Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 140,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 80,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Banyan Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$84.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31.

About Banyan Gold

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

