Barclays Increases Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target to $5.00

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOUS. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

HOUS stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $729.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.49. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 1,109.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 32.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 66.9% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

