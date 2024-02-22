Barclays Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $170.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.51. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.