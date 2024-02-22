Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.77) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BARC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.02) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.50 ($2.89).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 162.76 ($2.05) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.71, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). Also, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($350,037.77). 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

