Barclays Lowers Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $67.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EQR opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

