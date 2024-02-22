Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

BCS opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Barclays has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 33,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,401 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,552,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Barclays by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

