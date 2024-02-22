Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,640 ($20.65) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($17.88) to GBX 1,400 ($17.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.89) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

LON:PRU opened at GBX 821.80 ($10.35) on Tuesday. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 767.80 ($9.67) and a one year high of GBX 1,302 ($16.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 821.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 833.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 882.68.

In related news, insider Ming Lu bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.07) per share, with a total value of £49,224 ($61,979.35). 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

