Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.58) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

MNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&G to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 220 ($2.77) in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 225.83 ($2.84).

M&G stock opened at GBX 225.40 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87. The firm has a market cap of £5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,252.17, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 168.35 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.40 ($2.93).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

