Barnes Group Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Barnes Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on B. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

B stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 314,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 104,198 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,040,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

