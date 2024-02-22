Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to $23.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

GOLD stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

