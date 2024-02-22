Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff anticipates that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

BPMUF stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

