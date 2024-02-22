Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $46.42 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,355,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,494,000 after acquiring an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,938,000 after acquiring an additional 606,525 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.