Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE BBWI opened at $46.42 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,355,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,494,000 after acquiring an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,938,000 after acquiring an additional 606,525 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
