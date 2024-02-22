Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $70.11 on Thursday. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $896.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285 over the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

