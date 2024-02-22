Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 22,802 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.88.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KalVista Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.