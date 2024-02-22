Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 22,802 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

