Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

BYON has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point started coverage on Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Beyond alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Beyond

Beyond Stock Down 2.2 %

About Beyond

Beyond stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.