BHP Group’s (BHP) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($32.86) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BHP

BHP Group Stock Performance

About BHP Group

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,296.50 ($28.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,489.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,391.61. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,745 ($34.56).

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.