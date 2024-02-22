BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,610 ($32.86) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Trading Down 0.6 %

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,283 ($28.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,489.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,391.61. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,745 ($34.56). The company has a market capitalization of £115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.20, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66.

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.