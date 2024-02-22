Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $305.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $310.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.94% from the stock’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

BIIB opened at $221.11 on Tuesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.68 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637 shares of company stock worth $151,530. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

