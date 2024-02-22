BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BLFS opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $770.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $40,542.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,576 shares of company stock valued at $250,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
