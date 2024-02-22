BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $770.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $40,542.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,576 shares of company stock valued at $250,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 246.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

