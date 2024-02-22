BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Raised to $171.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.39% from the stock’s current price.

BNTX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

BioNTech Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $138.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

