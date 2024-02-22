BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $37.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.