BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 25,699 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,502,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,597,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $585,058.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $1,150,091.40.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $1,655,603.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,258,959.32.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,093,458.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $2,353,629.60.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $3,298,795.19.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $16.73 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,944 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 697,851 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.