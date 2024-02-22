BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 56,252 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,210,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,254,730.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,925,877.46.
- On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,968.80.
- On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,805,168.94.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,156,733.20.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $226,356.90.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $926,525.88.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $2,600,105.92.
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $1,624,409.16.
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $3,728,951.72.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,448.13.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.87 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,567,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 25.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.