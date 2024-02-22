BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 338,456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 88,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCPC. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

