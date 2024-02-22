Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Reginald J. Brown Acquires 2,400 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BX opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.