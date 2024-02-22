Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 364.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 387,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 46.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.