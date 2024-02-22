Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Gurminder S. Bedi Sells 8,719 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $274,212.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Blue Bird Trading Down 1.6 %
Blue Bird stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $33.94.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLBD. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.
Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.
