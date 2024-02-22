Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading 19.4% Higher

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Blue Star Gold Trading Up 19.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$30.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37.

About Blue Star Gold

(Get Free Report)

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the west Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.