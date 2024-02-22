BMO Capital Markets Lowers AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $83.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

AMN opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,796,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 539,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

