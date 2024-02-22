Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2023 earnings at $30.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $150.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $13.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $44.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $83.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $35.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $177.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $208.47 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,741.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,566.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,247.19. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,382.54 and a 12 month high of $3,844.76.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Booking by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

