Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2023 earnings at $30.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $150.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $13.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $44.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $83.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $35.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $177.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $208.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

BKNG stock opened at $3,741.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,566.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3,247.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,382.54 and a 52 week high of $3,844.76.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after buying an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

