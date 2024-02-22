Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.61 EPS.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
NYSE BXP opened at $65.72 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
See Also
