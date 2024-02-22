Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE BXP opened at $65.72 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.