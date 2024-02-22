Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles Sells 5,489 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $315,672.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,255.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $257,048.33.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Braze by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

