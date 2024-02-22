Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Jonathan Hyman Sells 3,730 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $214,512.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,539,167.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $55.53 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Braze

Institutional Trading of Braze

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.